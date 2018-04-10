Home   >   Obituaries   >   Abraham E. Cardenas “Abe”

Abraham E. Cardenas “Abe”

By on April 10, 2018

Brockport – Passed away on Thursday April 5, 2018 at the age of 7. He is survived by his loving family.

Friends may call on Wednesday April 11th from 4-6 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where his Funeral Service will follow at 6 PM.

