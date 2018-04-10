Pamela Louise Houghton

Gates – Formerly of Sunbury, PA. Pamela passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the age of 73. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters; as well as swimming, golf, food and vacationing in Cape Coral. She was admired and loved by all. Her infectious laugh and optimism will be greatly missed.

Survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Houghton; daughters, Jennifer Houghton and Jacquelyn (David) Wisniewski; son, David (Andrea) Houghton; granddaughters, Annabelle, Abigail and Ava; sister, Kristine Stettler (Robert Baker) and brother, Robert (Phyllis) Stettler.

Family will receive friends Thursday 4-7PM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday 11AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave. Interment Westside Cemetery, 60 Stryker Rd. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice/Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center.