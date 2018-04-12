Myra Ellen Guntrum

Brockport – Suddenly on Tuesday April 10, 2018 at the age of 62. Predeceased by her father Neal Guntrum and brother-in-law James Stull. She is survived by her mother Ellen Louise Guntrum, sister Neale Guntrum Stull, nieces Susan Stull Ferris and Michelle (Paul) Kemblowski, several grand nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend Laura Chest. Myra was a very loving, special person. She loved to read, loved her tv and her family.

Friends may call on Saturday April 14 from 2-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport, followed by a funeral service at 4 PM. Interment will be held privately.