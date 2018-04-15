- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 7 days ago
Judy Robena (Priestley)
Chili – On April 6, 2018, my best buddy and the love of the my life passed away. Judy was a dedicated life long fan of the Beatles. Judy was the toughest person I have ever known and for all of the adversity she has faced, she bravely faced all challenges head on, determined to beat them all. Judy was born in Rochester to Walter C. and Betty J. Priestley. She was a 1970 graduate of Gates Chili H.S.
She is survived by husband and best friend, Thomas (Painter); brothers, Walter (Helen), James (Dawn); sister, Carole (Dennis) Rose; mother-in-law, Elaine Kennedy and sister-in-law, Linda (Douglas) Collinge. She also has many nieces, nephews; and a multitude of friends who will miss her dearly.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 278996, 300 East River Rd., Rochester, NY 14627. “The love you take is equal to the love you make.” Play a Beatles song and think of Judy.
