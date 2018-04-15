Mary Morrow, 95, Spencerport NY and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on April 10 at Kirkhaven Long Term Care in Rochester.

Surviving are three sons, Jeff (Hayako) Morrow, Lincoln, CA, John Morrow, Rochester, NY, Brian (Jane) Morrow, Gouverneur, NY, and two granddaughters, Christina and Kelly. Also surviving are her sisters Helen J. Kerwin, and Sister Marie Kerwin, SSJ. Mary is predeceased by her husband Joseph and son Thomas.

Mary’s funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St., Spencerport. Interment in Holy Ghost Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport, NY 14559, or St. James Church, 164 E. Main St. Gouverneur, NY 13642.