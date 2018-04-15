Ronald W. Farley

Chili – Thursday, April 12, 2018 at age 67. Predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Helen. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Rosalie; children, Heather (Kevin) Hill, Matthew (Katie) Farley, Jessica (Brandon) Rumiano; grandchildren, Janelle, Amber, Adrianna, Tre, Ryan, Sareena, Michael and John; brother, Norman (Annette) Farley; sister, Linda (David) Delvecchio; and several nieces and nephews. Ron was a retiree of Eastman Kodak after 30 years as an Electrical Engineer. In his retirement he was a bus monitor for First Student, Treasurer for the Chili Lions Football for over 20 years and also the Treasurer Four Point Rod and Gun Club.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 1PM at St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union St. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Palliative Care Program (Unit 4-1200), P.O. Box 278996, 300 East River Rd., Rochester, NY 14627.