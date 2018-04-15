Don't miss
Shannon E. LaBarre Jr. “Mike”
By Admin on April 15, 2018
Shannon E. LaBarre Jr. “Mike” 68, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of North Chili, New York passed away on Wednesday, January 10 in Bradenton, Florida.
Memorial services will be held April 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church on Buffalo Road and Westside Drive in North Chili. Contributions may be made in Shannon’s name to Tidewell Hospice, 2504 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205.
