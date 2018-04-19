Thomas Tziatzou

Chili – Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at age 85. Predeceased by his mother and father, Anastasia and Athanasios; brother and sister-in-law, Ilias (Nerantza); sister and brother-in-law, Margarita (Nickolaos) Polozanis; sister-in-law, Gianoula Tziatzou. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ermioni; brothers, Antonios Tziatzou and Georgios (Archonda) Tziatzou; many nieces, nephews, god children and friends.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, (TODAY) Thursday 4-7 PM. Trisagion Service 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 962 East Avenue, Rochester 14607. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.