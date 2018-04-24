Home   >   Obituaries   >   Asmundur “Asi ” Sveinsson

Asmundur “Asi ” Sveinsson

By on April 24, 2018

Albion – Age 60, passed away at his home under hospice care surrounded by his loving family on April 23, 2018. To view the full obituary please visit www.christophermitchell.com.

