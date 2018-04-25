- Village of Churchville to host community zoning workshopPosted 3 days ago
Warren L. Fitch
N. Chili – Passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at age 91. Predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Lou (Cameron) Fitch; parents, Donald and Laura Fitch; 4 sisters and brothers-in-law Virginia (Harold) Whiting, Delores (Charles) Duffy, Elaine (Jack) Mellema and Caroline (Leonard) Britton. Survived by his children, Bruce (Debbie) Fitch and Debra (Stan) Smith; 3 grandchildren, Angela (Todd) Pabis, Kimberly (Nick) Vranas and Heather Smith; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call Thursday 5-8 PM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home where his Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment, Creekside Cemetery in Churchville.
