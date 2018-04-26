Clara B. Calabrese

Chili – Journeyed to be with the Lord, her husband Jack, parents Carmen and Vingenzine Burgio and grandson Todd Calabrese on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Survived by her children, Joe (Karen), Mary Ann (Ralph) Garofalo and Vincy Marie (Jim) Murgillo; 4 grandchildren, Christian (Sarah) Garofalo, Jimmy and Alyssa Murgillo and Lisa Capizzi; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and loving friends. She was a member of The Grange, Eagles Club and the Holy Ghost Church and Chili Seniors. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Seabury Woods for their support and kindness.

Clara’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 28th, 11 AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Center – TFH, 715 Paul Road, Rochester 14624 or Parish of the Holy Family, 4100 Lyell Road, Rochester 14606.