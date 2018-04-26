- Village of Churchville to host community zoning workshopPosted 4 days ago
- Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “Soloist Showcase” concertPosted 4 days ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton CSD Board of Education adopts $82.4 million budget proposal for 2018-19 public vote May 15Posted 2 weeks ago
- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Boots & Shoes for Service: Collection to support veteran organizationsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 4 weeks ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 4 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 5 months ago
Clara B. Calabrese
Chili – Journeyed to be with the Lord, her husband Jack, parents Carmen and Vingenzine Burgio and grandson Todd Calabrese on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Survived by her children, Joe (Karen), Mary Ann (Ralph) Garofalo and Vincy Marie (Jim) Murgillo; 4 grandchildren, Christian (Sarah) Garofalo, Jimmy and Alyssa Murgillo and Lisa Capizzi; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and loving friends. She was a member of The Grange, Eagles Club and the Holy Ghost Church and Chili Seniors. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Seabury Woods for their support and kindness.
Clara’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 28th, 11 AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Center – TFH, 715 Paul Road, Rochester 14624 or Parish of the Holy Family, 4100 Lyell Road, Rochester 14606.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login