Steven G. Plane
Greece – Steve went from our arms to God’s on April 24, 2018 at age 76. Predeceased by his parents, Gordon (Helen) & brother, David Plane. Survived by his wife, Catherine; children, Barbara (Eric) Knitis and Christopher Plane; sister, Kimberly Swanson, & sister-in-law, Vivian Plane; grandchildren, Nicole Knitis, Gabby, Maggie, Anders, Sam Plane and Alex Jay; granddogs, Riley, Robyn, and Buddy.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday 2-5 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. His Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Cross Church on Monday at 11AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Bishop Kearney Theatre Dept., 125 Kings Hwy S., Roch., NY 14617.
