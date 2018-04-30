Hilton – April 25, 2018, Audrey J. Ingham, age 74. Predeceased by her brother, Kevin Ingham. Survived by her siblings, Ruth Wiest, Carol (Larry) Acheson, Nancy (Larry) Kniess & Bonnie (Jim) McWilliams; sister-in-law, Mary Ingham; & many nieces, nephews & friends.

Friends may call Monday 4 – 7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Funeral Mass at St. Leo the Great Church in Hilton on Tuesday at 11 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery.

In memory of Audrey, donations to Epilepsy Foundation Rochester, 2 Townline Circle, Rochester, NY 14623.