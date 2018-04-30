- Community Free Library proposed 2018 budgetPosted 1 day ago
Deborah L. Hart
Hilton – April 23, 2018, age 71. Predeceased by her father, Raymond J. Truesdale. Survived by her husband of 51 years, William C. Hart; mother, Verna C. Hudson; children, Kimberly V. (Karl) Cummins & Susan E. Hart; siblings, Donna Truesdale, Daliea (Dave) Stegman & Dale Truesdale; grandchildren, Geoffrey & Alexandra Cummins; & many nieces, nephews & friends.
Calling hours Sunday, May 6th from 1 – 4 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where her Service will be held at 4 PM. Donations in memory of Deborah to American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd., Bldg. 160, 1st Fl., Rochester, NY 14618.
