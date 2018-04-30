Brockport: Louis R. Smith passed away April 19 at age 74. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Roslyn. Children: Chris (Joanne), Tim (Deanna) & Andy Smith; Joanne (Marc) Major & Jim D’Amico. 13 Grandchildren and three Great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life – May 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Clarendon Rec Hall, 16169 East Lee Road (behind the Fire Hall), Clarendon. Donations: Sweden Senior Association, 4927 Lake Road, Brockport NY 14420.