Nancy B. Murphy
Hilton – April 17, 2018 at age 71. Predeceased by husband, Harold. Survived by siblings; James (Sylvia) Beasley of Arizona & Carol (Larry) Redband of Batavia, NY; stepsons, John & Dan Murphy; step-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews & many close friends.
She leaves behind her precious Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Cricket, Kringle & Rugby as well as horses, Plum & Twist. Dog agility, horse carriage driving competitions, sewing, knitting, reading & gardening brought her much joy. Many of these activities involved her church family.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on May 12 at Hilton United Methodist Church at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hilton United Methodist Church, 21 West Ave, Hilton, NY 14468, Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450 and Genesee Valley Equine Clinic, 925 Scottsville Chili Rd, Scottsville, NY 14546. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.
