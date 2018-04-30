Phillip J. Huber

Holley – April 25, 2018 at age 44. Beloved husband, father and Pastor is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children, Rebekah, Madison, Blake & Charity; his father, Frank Huber and mother, JoAnn Dutton.

Family and friends are invited to attend Phil’s Memorial Service on Saturday, May 5th at Walker Bible Baptist Church, 1425 Walker Lake Ontario Rd. at 1 PM. In memory of Phil, please consider assistance to his family at this time.