Robert W. MacInnis passed away peacefully at the age of 103 on April 6, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara; sisters, Margaret, Ruth, Pauline, Frances and Dorothy; brothers Donald and Hugh. Many of you in Brockport, Hamlin, Hilton, Spencerport areas may have seen him in local restaurants where he ate lunch daily and played cards. Robert was an incredible human, unselfish, loving, generous, friendliest and all around great man who would always cheer you up if ever you were having a bad day. Born in Nova Scotia on March 25, 1915 moving to Martha’s Vineyard when he was 14, served in WWII with 738th Field Artillery Battalion from 1943 to 1946, an incredible piano player & piano tuner by trade attended the Boston Conservatory of Music and The Niles Bryant Schoool of Piano Tuning, married his wife Barbara in 1968 and became a widow in 1995. Around 2008 he moved to Brockport to be near his sister Dorothy Armstrong. Robert lived in an apartment in The Meadows until 2015 when he moved to The Landing, an assisted living facility and then to Lakeside Beikirch Care Center that became Elderwood at Lakeside of Brockport. Thank you to the staff that took care of him. We continued to visit him, play cards, and place him in front of the piano. We will be traveling to Martha’s Vineyard to return Robert to his family plot. You will be greatly missed, and we are so thankful that you crossed our paths.

Love Always – Christine and Kelly.