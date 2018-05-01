Edna L. Shippers

Chili – Passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at age 83. Survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Robert “Bob” Shippers; children, Terry (Debbie), Gerry (Becky), Debbie (Doug) Sutera and Philip (Art Maira); grandchildren, Leslie (Kenny) Johnson, Dan (Michelle), Nick (Vanz Brazil), Matthew (Michelle) Peck, Chris (Kim Eysaman), Michelle (Jason) Oliver, Tavy (Andrew) Davenport, Doug (Casey Russell) Sutera and Danielle (Nick Andolina) Sutera; 5 great-grandchildren, Jon, Zoe, Zachary, Dylan and Sasha; sister, Estella Weigand; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Linda Shippers; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Edna was proud of her family and her home and will be remembered for her cheerful smile. The family would like to thank the staff on the second floor of Elderwood at Brockport, formerly Lakeside Beikirch Care Center for their compassionate care.

Friends are invited to attend her Calling hours, Wednesday 4-7 PM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Service to immediately follow calling at 7 PM at the funeral home. Interment, Thursday 10:30 AM at Sunnyside Cemetery, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lollypop Farm or a charity of ones choice.