Don't miss
- Community Free Library proposed 2018 budgetPosted 1 day ago
- Integrating technology into instruction at C-C schoolsPosted 1 day ago
- Village of Churchville to host community zoning workshopPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton CSD Board of Education adopts $82.4 million budget proposal for 2018-19 public vote May 15Posted 2 weeks ago
- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Boots & Shoes for Service: Collection to support veteran organizationsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 4 weeks ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 4 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 5 months ago
Helen Marie Kelly
By Admin on May 1, 2018
Brockport – Died April 28, 2018 at age 98. Survived by her daughter, Grace Kelly (Larry) Lobel and two granddaughters, Katie & Michel, along with many loving nieces & nephews.
Calling hours 4 – 6 PM Thursday, May 3rd at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton, NY. Funeral Mass at St. Leo’s, Hilton, NY at 9:30 AM Friday, May 4th. In memory of Helen, donations can be made to your local hospice care group.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login