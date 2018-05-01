Helen Marie Kelly

Brockport – Died April 28, 2018 at age 98. Survived by her daughter, Grace Kelly (Larry) Lobel and two granddaughters, Katie & Michel, along with many loving nieces & nephews.

Calling hours 4 – 6 PM Thursday, May 3rd at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton, NY. Funeral Mass at St. Leo’s, Hilton, NY at 9:30 AM Friday, May 4th. In memory of Helen, donations can be made to your local hospice care group.