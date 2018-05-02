- Community Free Library proposed 2018 budgetPosted 3 days ago
- Integrating technology into instruction at C-C schoolsPosted 3 days ago
- Village of Churchville to host community zoning workshopPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton CSD Board of Education adopts $82.4 million budget proposal for 2018-19 public vote May 15Posted 2 weeks ago
- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Boots & Shoes for Service: Collection to support veteran organizationsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 1 month ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 1 month ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 5 months ago
Fannie Blodgett Rodas
Clarkson – On April 30, 2018, age 95. Lifelong resident of Clarkson. Descendent of early Clarkson settlers. Survived by her husband Norman Rodas, daughters; Leanna Hale and Laurie Zavaglia, sons; Larry and Dale Rodas, grandchildren; Chris (Diane) Hale, Mark (Carin) Hale, Beth (Matt) Lenhard, Jason (Carrie) Cooper, Jessica (Mark) Cooper, Jenna Rodas and Dale M. (Betsy) Rodas, great grandchildren; Emma and Hartley Grace Lenhard, Michael Hale, Aiden, Ian and Riley Cooper. She is also survived by her sister Helen Massar and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Howard, John and Willis Blodgett and sisters Ruth Kilmer and Margaret Swift.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM Friday May 4th at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Time of farewell 10 AM Saturday May 5th at the funeral home. Committal- Garland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Clarkson Historical Society, PO Box 600, Clarkson, NY 14430.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login