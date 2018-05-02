Fannie Blodgett Rodas

Clarkson – On April 30, 2018, age 95. Lifelong resident of Clarkson. Descendent of early Clarkson settlers. Survived by her husband Norman Rodas, daughters; Leanna Hale and Laurie Zavaglia, sons; Larry and Dale Rodas, grandchildren; Chris (Diane) Hale, Mark (Carin) Hale, Beth (Matt) Lenhard, Jason (Carrie) Cooper, Jessica (Mark) Cooper, Jenna Rodas and Dale M. (Betsy) Rodas, great grandchildren; Emma and Hartley Grace Lenhard, Michael Hale, Aiden, Ian and Riley Cooper. She is also survived by her sister Helen Massar and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Howard, John and Willis Blodgett and sisters Ruth Kilmer and Margaret Swift.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM Friday May 4th at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Time of farewell 10 AM Saturday May 5th at the funeral home. Committal- Garland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Clarkson Historical Society, PO Box 600, Clarkson, NY 14430.