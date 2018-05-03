- Community Free Library proposed 2018 budgetPosted 4 days ago
Dorothy M. Reichardt (Thomas)
Gates – At home on Friday, April 27, 2018 at age 91. Predeceased by her husband, Paul; brothers, Jack, Roman and Bill. Survived by her children, Thomas (Branka), Linda (Richard) Effinger, Donna (Michael) Cafolla, Robert (Melanie), Janice (Dan) Holtz and Joyce (Dan) Blasi; siblings, Dolores Strassner, Sue (Gerard) Leva, Bunny (George) Beadle, Jane Thomas, Phyllis Thomas and Lorraine Roth. She also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She retired from Delco.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Saturday 11 AM at St. Monica’s Church, 831 Genesee St. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery.
