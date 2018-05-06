Ellen Mary (Conn) Germeo

Holley – Age 87, passed away on May 5, 2018. The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley on Tuesday, May 8th from 12:00-2:00pm where her funeral service will follow at 2:00pm. Interment will be held in Hillside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Ellen’s name may be made to Hospice of Orleans P.O. Box 489 Albion, NY 14411 or the Cobblestone Society P.O. Box 363 Albion, NY 14411. To share a special memory of Ellen, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.