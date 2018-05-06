Gloria A. Farnsworth

Spencerport – Gloria passed away April 29 in Fort Myers, Florida. Gloria was born September 9, 1927, in Garden City, NY to Fredrick and Helen Farr. She married William Farnsworth September 11, 1948. She was predeceased by her parents, brother George, and beloved husband Bill. She is survived by 5 children (Robert, Carol, Susan, James, Jeff), ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous loving friends. Gloria worked at Spencerport Central School, volunteered at Spencerport Ambulance, and was a member of Ogden Presbyterian Church. To share a memory of Gloria visit www.walkersbrothersfh.com. Her memorial service will be held at Ogden Presbyterian Church, 2400 S. Union St. in Spencerport on Saturday, June 16 at 11 AM. Memorials may be sent to Pike Community Church, PO Box 297 Pike, NY 14130.