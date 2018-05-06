Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jean F. Evans

Jean F. Evans

By on May 6, 2018

Chili – Saturday, May 5, 2018, age 87. Predeceased by her husband, Harold; daughter, Gail Fowler. Survived by her children, Blake (Susan) and Lori Stowell; grandchildren, Karleen, Kristine and Shawn; sister, Violet Jones.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.

