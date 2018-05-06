Richard J. Sietmann, Sr.

Hamlin / Florida: – Passed away peacefully on Sunday April 29, 2018 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Anna and daughter-in-law Terri Sietmann. He is survived by his children Thomas (Cheryl), Richard Jr., Colleen (Steven) Ellis, Dennis (Lisa), and Barbara Callery, 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Richard was a WWII Army Veteran, a life member of the Hamlin VFW and Past Chief of the Hamlin Fire Department.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday May 8 from 6-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Brockport with military honors. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Honor Flight Program.