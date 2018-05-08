Catherine McRorie

Greece, NY – On May 4, 2018. Predeceased by husband, Floyd A. “Mac” of 64 years; son, Tom and daughter, Linda. She is survived by her 2 sons, Michael J., Mark (Yolanda); 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Rachael (Robert) Butler.

No prior calling hours. Funeral Mass on Thursday 10 AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Church (Mt. Read Blvd. & Latta Rd.). Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Mother of Sorrows Church.