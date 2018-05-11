Don't miss
Lance Stocum
By Admin on May 11, 2018
Hamlin – Passed away on May 6, 2018 at the age of 52. Predeceased by his brother Teddy. He is survived by his mother Arda, brother Jack, sisters Dana, Tanya Tytler and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday May 11 (TODAY) from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment will be held at 4:30 PM on the Tonawanda Reservation.
