Donald J. Wania
Greece, NY – On May 9, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Joan; 1 son, Robert; 6 daughters, Anne Strauch, Michelle (Michael) Curtis, Jennifer Picone, Christine (Daniel) Horan, Kathleen (Charles) Hasty, Theresa (Stephen) Leone; 11 grandchildren, Devon, Emma, Petra, Alexander, Olivia, Samuel, Greyson, Audrey, Milania, Marcello & Sicily; several nieces & nephews & beloved friends. Retiree of U.S. Postal Service.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Sunday 4-7PM. Everyone will meet on Monday 9:30AM at St. Lawrence Church (North Greece Rd.) for Funeral Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society.
