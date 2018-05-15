Mary Joyce (Ward) Heywood

Chili, NY – May 9, 2018 at age 90. A 1946 graduate of Webster High School, Mary then enrolled at St. Mary’s School of Nursing, earning her RN diploma in 1949. As Mary would say, she worked in all the hospitals in Rochester. She completed her nursing career as the Director of Nursing in 2001 at Wedgwood Nursing Home in Spencerport, NY. Her nursing school tuition was paid by an anonymous donor, to whom she was always grateful. After retirement, Mary was a volunteer hospice nurse at Mount Carmel House in Rochester.

Mary was married to Thomas R. Heywood,1952, at St. Rita’s Church, West Webster, with Father Kleehammer officiating. Tom died August 17, 1968.

Surviving are her three sons: David, Robert (Alicia), Timothy (Stephanie), and three grandchildren: Ethan, Shannon and Alex Heywood. Also surviving are her brother Jim McIntosh (Cheryl), NC; her brother Robert (Jean) O’Neill, Webster; her sister Maureen O’Neill, Rochester; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her husband Tom, she was predeceased by her brother Thomas O’Neill, and two nephews, Christopher and Cary.

Mary was a communicant of St. Pius X Church. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Handmaids, and the Prayer Group. Mary had many dear friends, schoolmates, neighbors, colleagues and fellow parishioners. She was a regular at the monthly luncheons still held by her Webster HS class, a wonderful group of friends; thank you, Mary Pantas and all.

Mary’s faith and family were the focus of her life. Her friends, especially Dot and the Sisters of the Skillet, her prayer group family, as well as the priests and religious sisters of St. Pius sustained and enriched her life. Of course, she loved her grandchildren best.

Friends are invited to call Tuesday 4-7pm at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will be Wednesday 10am at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church or to the Mt. Carmel House 288 Frisbee Hill Rd. Hilton, NY 14468.