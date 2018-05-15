Raymond J. Mack

Greece/Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 8, 2018 at the age of 88. Predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia, just this past February. He is survived by his brother Ronald (Denise) Mack, sister-in-law Barbara Reynolds, nieces and nephews Brian (Jane) Mack, Therese (Paul) Randazzese, Deirdre (Paul) Phillips, Stephen (Melissa) Mack, Joseph (Victoria) Reynolds, Sandra Reynolds, Michelle Reynolds-Wendel and Michael Reynolds, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Raymond was a United States Navy Veteran. He retired from Rochester Telephone. His sense of humor, love for life and family will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held on Monday June 4th at 11 AM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Hildebrandt Hospice.