Rosemary D. Williams
By Admin on May 15, 2018
Churchville – Thursday, May 10, 2018 at age 92. Predeceased by her loving husband, Richard and brother, Louis Dold. Survived by her children, Michael (Terrilyn VanHalle) and Steve (Lisa) of FL; grandchildren, Brian, Jordan, Leah, Kristina and Michael; great-grandchildren, Parker and Mya; multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-3 PM. Funeral Service immediately following at 3 PM at the funeral home. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
