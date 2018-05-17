Clyde F. Thurley

Bergen – On May 15, 2018 at age 88. Predeceased by his wife, Ruth L. Thurley. Survived by his children, Mary (Don) Tuttle, Debra (Marc) Longbine; grandchildren, Tim (Erica) Longbine, Tonya (Mike) Finnigan, Tiffany (Uplekh Purewal MD) Longbine, Chelsey (David Graves) Tuttle; great grandchildren, Talan Finnigan, Alexi Finnigan; sister, Jean Jones. Clyde is retired from Eastman Kodak and a long-time employee of Agway. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Clyde’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 19th at 2:00 PM at First Congregational Church of Riga, 7057 Chili Riga Center Rd. Churchville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave. Rochester, NY 14626 or First Congregational Church of Riga, 7057 Chili Riga Center Rd. Churchville, NY 14428.