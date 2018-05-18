- Lake Ontario lower this year despite outflow reductions to help prevent floodingPosted 5 days ago
Isobel (Shepherd) Burritt
Hilton – Isobel Burritt passed away peacefully, May 15, 2018, at the age of 75. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stephen, October 25, 2017 and her grandson, Zachary Chasman.
Survived by her children, Heather (Michael) Chasman and Ian (Laura Burley) Burritt; her grandchildren, Alexander Chasman and Nicholas Collins; her sister, Rose Camilleri of Canada; many other brothers and sisters in England and Scotland; as well as many nieces, nephews & cousins; also members of the extended Burritt family.
Friends are invited to call SUN. 2-5 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Service MON. 11 AM at Hilton Baptist Church, followed by a Memorial Luncheon. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Aurora House Hospice or Kathleen A. Tenny Animal Shelter in her memory.
