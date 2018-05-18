Don't miss
Lawrence E. “Larry” Garno
By Admin on May 18, 2018
Gates – On May 16, 2018. Survived by his siblings, Rachel (Tom) Allison, Mark (Melissa) Garno, Andy (Kathy) Moses & Allyce (David) Brinsko; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call TODAY Friday 4-8 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Saturday 10 AM at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 7397 W. Ridge Rd., Brockport. Interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to Vietnam Veteran’s Chapter 20 in his memory.
