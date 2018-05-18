Mavis M. Kenyon

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Thursday May 17, 2018 at the age of 91, after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband Everett “Ebbie”. She is survived by her daughter Becky (Terry) Campbell, her sons Scott (Patty) Kenyon and Curt (Shelly) Kenyon, grandchildren Shawn McCorry, Caitlin McNulty, Heather and Vanessa Kenyon and Olivia and Lillie Kenyon, 5 great grandchildren, brothers Fay Jr. (Carol) LaDue and Charles (Margaret “Jonnie”) LaDue, sister Mabel Koss, also many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Saturday May 19th from 11 AM to 12 NOON at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport, where a funeral service will be held at 12 NOON. Interment will follow in Garland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

