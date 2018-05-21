Don't miss
Desiree Lynn Rust
By Admin on May 21, 2018
Greece – At age 40 on May 19, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children, Arianna Lynn Rust, Tyler Rust & Marissa Try; her mother, Sherrill (Al) Hahn; her grandmother, Barbara Scott; siblings, Wanda (J.R.) Fogerty, Kristy (Nate) Bittle, Jonathan (Michelle) Gates, Stephanie Hahn & Christopher (Christine) Hahn; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Tuesday from 11 AM until NOON at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Graveside Service, 1 PM at Parma Corners Cemetery (Rte. 259 near 104). For more info see: burgerfuneralhome.com
