Anthony N. Comunale
By Admin on May 22, 2018
Gates – Saturday, May 19, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Gloria, son, Norman and his siblings; Survived by his daughter, Janice (Bill) Chapman; grandchildren, Eric and Emily (Adam); great-grandson, Aidan; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Tony was a longtime member of St. Pius the Tenth Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Mass Friday at 9:30AM at St. Pius the Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pius the Tenth Church.
