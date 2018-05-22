- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 3 days ago
- NYSDOT announces start of final phase of Route 531 Terminus ProjectPosted 3 days ago
- Local school districts release budget and board election resultsPosted 3 days ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 3 days ago
- Lake Ontario lower this year despite outflow reductions to help prevent floodingPosted 1 week ago
- The Return of Brockport’s Tower ClockPosted 2 weeks ago
- Community Free Library proposed 2018 budgetPosted 3 weeks ago
- Integrating technology into instruction at C-C schoolsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 1 month ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 2 months ago
Rev. Dr. Charles F. Christiansen
Greece – On May 19, 2018. The Rev. Dr. Charles F. Christiansen was a native of Staten, Island, N.Y. He served pastorates in New York State, retiring as Senior Minister of Greece Baptist Church, Rochester, N.Y. in 1994.
He was an ordained American Baptist Minister. Under his leadership at Greece for twenty eight years, eight as Associate Pastor, twenty years as Senior Minister, the parish flourished in community, denomination and ecumenical endeavors. Among these, Dr. Christiansen was the founding pastor of the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf and Closing Closet.
Honoring the 175th Anniversary of the church, the New York State Senate and Assembly cited Dr. Christiansen and the congregation in N.Y. State Legislative Resolution, June, 1989.
Upon retirement in 1994, Dr. Christiansen served as Asbury First United Methodist’s Visitation Pastor. He was also a teacher in the fields of spirituality and stress management.
Blessed with a talented wife, Nancy, church leader and teacher, and twin sons, Keith and Kenneth, their wives, Carolyn and Darlene; grandsons, Bryan and Kevin; the Christiansen family is duly proud of its achievements.
Charles has hobbies of folk painting and gardening. He holds graduate degrees from Syracuse University, Colgate Rochester Divinity School and the Theological School of Drew University. He did Clinical Training at the Mind Body Institute, Harvard Medical School and teaches Stress Management courses at Greece Community Education.
Memorial Service on Friday 1PM at Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1050 East Avenue, Rochester, New York 14607. Private Interment Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Memorial Fund at Greece Baptist Church or the Memorial Fund at Asbury First United Methodist Church in his memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login