Greece – On May 19, 2018. The Rev. Dr. Charles F. Christiansen was a native of Staten, Island, N.Y. He served pastorates in New York State, retiring as Senior Minister of Greece Baptist Church, Rochester, N.Y. in 1994.

He was an ordained American Baptist Minister. Under his leadership at Greece for twenty eight years, eight as Associate Pastor, twenty years as Senior Minister, the parish flourished in community, denomination and ecumenical endeavors. Among these, Dr. Christiansen was the founding pastor of the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf and Closing Closet.

Honoring the 175th Anniversary of the church, the New York State Senate and Assembly cited Dr. Christiansen and the congregation in N.Y. State Legislative Resolution, June, 1989.

Upon retirement in 1994, Dr. Christiansen served as Asbury First United Methodist’s Visitation Pastor. He was also a teacher in the fields of spirituality and stress management.

Blessed with a talented wife, Nancy, church leader and teacher, and twin sons, Keith and Kenneth, their wives, Carolyn and Darlene; grandsons, Bryan and Kevin; the Christiansen family is duly proud of its achievements.

Charles has hobbies of folk painting and gardening. He holds graduate degrees from Syracuse University, Colgate Rochester Divinity School and the Theological School of Drew University. He did Clinical Training at the Mind Body Institute, Harvard Medical School and teaches Stress Management courses at Greece Community Education.

Memorial Service on Friday 1PM at Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1050 East Avenue, Rochester, New York 14607. Private Interment Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Memorial Fund at Greece Baptist Church or the Memorial Fund at Asbury First United Methodist Church in his memory.