Kevin J. Honan

By on May 23, 2018

Greece – May 22, 2018. Kevin Honan, 47. He is survived by his devoted wife, April (Claycomb) Honan; his sons, Kevin J. “KJ” and Brandon Honan; his parents, Norman and Gloria Honan; his siblings, Paul, Kenneth and Andy Honan, Jessica (Brian) Kennedy & Sarah Howie; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Larry Honan.

Friends are invited to call Thursday 5-8 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Memorial Service FRI. at 11:30 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3000 Dewey Ave. Private Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to U.M.D.F., 8085 Saltsburg Rd., Pittsburgh, PA. 15239 in Kevin’s memory.

