Willard G. Symonds

Greece – May 19, 2018 at age 91. Predeceased by his wife, Hazel Dowden Symonds; parents, Mary & Geoffrey Symonds; brothers, David and Victor. Survived by daughter, Patricia (Robert) Snell; son, Wayne (Laurie) Symonds; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Whittier; brother, Brian; and several nieces & nephews. Willard was retired from Kodak, after 40 years of service.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 26 at 11 AM at Parma Christian Fellowship Church, 39 Hovey St., Hilton, NY. Donations can be made to Hospice Care, 3111 S. Winton Rd., Rochester, NY 14623.