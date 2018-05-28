Churchville – Charles F. Hawken passed away peacefully on May 22, at the age of 76. Predeceased by his parents Frank (Midge) and Helen (Nellie) Hawken; he is survived by his wife Mary McLaughlin); children, Christopher and Teresa; granddaughter Victoria Rypma; brother William and sister in law Alberta, and many nieces and nephews.

Charles graduated from McQuaid High School. He later joined the U. S. Army Reserves. Charles was retired from The Democrat and Chronicle Newspaper in 2006 after 46 years. He was a printer in the composing room and a member of the International Typographical Union Local 15. He also served as a vice chairman representing the ITU in the composing room. He was a member of the Harvey C. Noone Legion, Post 0954 of Churchville. He later moved on to be the foreman of the mailroom. Mary and Charlie had several years of travel during his retirement and he lived life to the fullest. To send a condolence please visit www.walkerbrotherfh.com.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 26 1-4 PM at the funeral home, 21 South Main Street, Churchville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd. Rochester, NY 14618.