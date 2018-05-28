Don't miss
Dorothy M. Sterner
By Admin on May 28, 2018
Chili – Thursday, January 11, 2018 at age 96. Predeceased by her husband, Floyd C. & son, Terry. Survived by her children, Judith (Richard) McGaffick & Parker (Sandra); 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren & 11 great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 2nd, 11 AM at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Road, N. Chili 14514. Interment, North Chili Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church or a charity of your choice.
