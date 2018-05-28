- Meet & Greet with Democratic Congressional CandidatesPosted 1 day ago
John “Jack” Nichols
Hilton – John “Jack” Nichols, age 80, May 22, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Donna Nichols; daughter, Diane Collins; and siblings, Huey, William, Richard & Geraldine. Survived by brother, James (Sandra) Nichols; sisters, Ruth Vito & Mary Ruggeri; son, Johnny; daughter-in-law, Julie; son-in-law, Wayne; grandchildren, Wade (Eun) Collins, Derek (Marc) Collins, Ashley Keefe & John (Jessica) Nichols; great-grandchildren, Danielle & Wyatt Collins, Paige Keefe and Quinn & Harper Nichols; many beloved nieces & nephews; and his loving companion, Rita Lesnick.
Visitation Thursday, May 31st starting at 4 PM at the Hilton Fireman’s Exempt Club. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30, followed by fellowship & a “celebration of Jack’s life”.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Jack, donations can be made to the Holley Rod and Gun Club, PO Box 288, Holley, NY 14470.
