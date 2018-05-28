Don't miss
Patricia J. Mack – Raymond J. Mack
By Admin on May 28, 2018
Greece / Brockport – Patricia passed away on February 27, 2018, age 83. Raymond passed away on May 8, 2018, age 88. A lifetime of love, shared funeral service will be held on Monday June 4, 2018 at 11 AM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet with military honor for Raymond. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Hildebrandt Hospice.
