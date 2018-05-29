- Meet & Greet with Democratic Congressional CandidatesPosted 3 days ago
Betty (Doyle) Hendershott (Swift)
N. Chili – May 24, 2018 at age 78. Predeceased by her husbands, Bill Doyle and Duane Hendershott. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Chrysler-Liaros and Dean Liaros; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Chrysler (her father Ed Chrysler), Sean Liaros, Brendan (fiancee Terri Ehlers) Liaros; great grandchildren, Sean Jr., Arianna, J.J. & Brendan Liaros; sister, Madeline (John) Bentley; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and faithful companion Cocoa. Betty was a retired Bus Driver for Churchville-Chili School District. She was Past President & a Life Member of the Chili FD & Western NY Volunteer Fire Ladies Auxiliaries and a member of other firematic organizations. For more information about Betty, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Betty’s Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 3-7 pm followed by her funeral service at 7 pm all at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s Memory to Honor Flight of Rochester, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692 or Chili FD Fire Prevention Program, 3231 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624.
