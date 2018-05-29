- Meet & Greet with Democratic Congressional CandidatesPosted 3 days ago
Natalie A. Talbot (Ioannone)
Brockport – Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday May 26, 2018 at the young age of 60. Predeceased by her father Natalia and brother Paul. She is survived by her loving husband Mike, mother Norma, brother Jeff, father and mother in law David and Jean Talbot, sister in law Amy (Steve) Harts, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Natalie was a lifelong resident of Brockport. She loved Brockport and working at the Strand Theatre. She enjoyed collecting antiques, listening to music and most of all, her family.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday May 30th from 5-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association
