- Meet & Greet with Democratic Congressional CandidatesPosted 3 days ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 3 days ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 3 days ago
- Keep the Fire in the Grill!Posted 3 days ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 1 week ago
- NYSDOT announces start of final phase of Route 531 Terminus ProjectPosted 1 week ago
- Local school districts release budget and board election resultsPosted 1 week ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 1 week ago
- Lake Ontario lower this year despite outflow reductions to help prevent floodingPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 1 month ago
Carolyn “Chi Chi” Seaman
Hamlin – Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday May 25, 2018 at the age of 81. Predeceased by her parents George and Kathryn Clark, daughter Linda Seaman and sister Ann Marks. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Bill; daughter Abby Seaman (Joe Ottati), sister Marilyn (Jerry) Clement, brother Jim (Anita) Clark and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday June 1st from 3-5 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A funeral service will be held at 5 PM following calling hours. After services, a reception will be held at the Brockport Exempts 248 West Ave, Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Precious Treasures Mission, 492 E. Main St., PO Box 580, Somerton, AZ 85350.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login