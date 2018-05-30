Carolyn “Chi Chi” Seaman

Hamlin – Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday May 25, 2018 at the age of 81. Predeceased by her parents George and Kathryn Clark, daughter Linda Seaman and sister Ann Marks. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Bill; daughter Abby Seaman (Joe Ottati), sister Marilyn (Jerry) Clement, brother Jim (Anita) Clark and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday June 1st from 3-5 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A funeral service will be held at 5 PM following calling hours. After services, a reception will be held at the Brockport Exempts 248 West Ave, Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Precious Treasures Mission, 492 E. Main St., PO Box 580, Somerton, AZ 85350.