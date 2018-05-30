Deane Allyn Brewer

Chili/Honeoye – Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 89 years old. Deane is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Anna (Leffingwell) and son, Douglas. He is survived by his son, Dennis (Rocio) Brewer and daughter, Diane (Harold) Hawes; grandchildren, Connie (Brent) Edmondson, Jamie (Jamison) Caccamise, Nicholas Hawes, Rebeka Hawes; great-grandchildren, Madison and Gianna Caccamise, Jazmyne and Tabytha Edmondson; nieces, nephews and special family members, Thomas and Kathy Fleig and grandchildren, Christopher and Annalee Fleig; and his comfort companion, Goober. He is also survived by his many friends at the Chili Senior Center including his dear friends, Mary White, Rita Staglin, Frona Rossman and MaryAnn Sears.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Friday 11 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Deane’s memory donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Chili Senior Center.