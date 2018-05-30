Donald J. Lyons

Greece, NY – On May 28, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail; 4 children; 3 step-children; 12 grandchildren. USMC Veteran. Retired Court Reporter for NYS Supreme Court.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Saturday 10-11 AM followed by Funeral service at 11 AM in funeral home chapel. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lifetime Care (Hospice) in his memory.